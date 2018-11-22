Juventus Could Reportedly Make €10M January Bid for PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20: Adrien Rabiot of PSG during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Amiens SC at Parc des Princes stadium on October 20, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly make a €10 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Bianconeri could launch the bid to beat Barcelona to his signature. 

Rabiot's contract is up next summer and as such he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal or leave in January, which will be PSG's last opportunity to recoup a fee for him.

                            

