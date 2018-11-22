Juventus Could Reportedly Make €10M January Bid for PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly make a €10 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Bianconeri could launch the bid to beat Barcelona to his signature.

Rabiot's contract is up next summer and as such he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal or leave in January, which will be PSG's last opportunity to recoup a fee for him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.