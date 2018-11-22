AC Milan Reportedly Want to Sign Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin on Free Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly working to secure the signature of Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a free transfer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Milan's technical director Leonardo is already working on the Uruguayan's capture ahead of next summer.

Godin is in the final year of his contract and will be available for free at the end of the season, but the Rossoneri can negotiate a deal with him from January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.