AC Milan Reportedly Want to Sign Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin on Free Transfer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Athletic de Bilbao at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 10, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S Bustamante/Soccrates /Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly working to secure the signature of Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a free transfer. 

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Milan's technical director Leonardo is already working on the Uruguayan's capture ahead of next summer.

Godin is in the final year of his contract and will be available for free at the end of the season, but the Rossoneri can negotiate a deal with him from January.

                                      

