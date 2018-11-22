Manchester United Reportedly Open Talks with Chris Smalling over New Contract

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Chris Smalling over a new contract, with the defender seeking a wage boost from £80,000 per week to "closer to £120,000."

According to the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the Red Devils are eager to tie Smalling to new terms rather than activate the one-year extension option in his contract, which expires in the summer.



Centre-back Smalling moved to United in 2010 and has been a first-team regular in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

In 2018-19, he has started 10 of United's 12 Premier League games, and his partnership with Victor Lindelof has recently begun to show promise.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

However, there are issues with the Red Devils back four; they have conceded 21 goals in the English top flight already this term.

Manager Jose Mourinho has made no secret of the fact that he wants to buy a new centre-back, and he could get his wish in January, per Wheeler.

While Smalling has been a regular fixture under the Portuguese again this season, he has continued to be inconsistent.

This has prevented Smalling from ever being considered among the Premier League's top defenders.

He is, though, an experienced presence in United's back line and is an obvious candidate, along with Lindelof, to be retained at Old Trafford even if there is a major defensive overhaul.

United would not wish to lose him for free, as they could do if they let his deal expire, so it is little surprise they are looking to hand him a new contract.