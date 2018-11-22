Rapoport: Marvin Jones Could Return from Injury vs. Rams in Week 13

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will not play in Thursday's NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears due to a knee contusion, but he could return to the field in Week 13.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Jones could be healthy enough to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2:

The veteran wideout has not played since Nov. 11.

Jones, 28, has dealt with injuries already this season, and a bone bruise in his knee has now forced him to miss two games in November. When on the field, he's had a solid if unspectacular campaign, registering 35 catches for 508 yards and five scores, though Kenny Golladay has since emerged as the team's top wideout.

Jones had his best NFL season in 2017, registering 61 receptions for 1,101 yards and nine scores, pairing with Golden Tate to give the Lions an excellent one-two punch at receiver. The dynamic has shifted in 2018, however, with Tate now in Philadelphia and Golladay emerging as an excellent up-and-coming option.

In his place, Golladay will be the clear No. 1 option for Matt Stafford, while TJ Jones, Bruce Ellington and Andy Jones could see an uptick in snaps.

After Marvin Jones missed a Nov. 18 win over the Carolina Panthers, TJ Jones noted that the Lions receiving corps had to raise their level of play (h/t Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com):

"I think we all just knew we were about to pick up our game. Not having Marvin there, everyone is going to have to pick up their game to the next level. Whether you had it in you or not, you were going to have to pick up the slack somehow, and that's going to be with the 11 guys on the field. So I think everyone just looked to make the plays when their number is called, and [Golladay] just kept making them."

That will be the task for Detroit's wideouts once again with Marvin on the sidelines.  

