Enes Kanter: Criticism of Turkish Government Preventing Nike Endorsement Deal

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter said in an interview with Michael Pina of Vice Sports that Nike won't sign him due to his public criticism of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and the ongoing backlash from those comments:

"The emotional toll is obvious, but Kanter's sacrifice is evident elsewhere. He can't leave North America and hasn't been able to secure any endorsement deals. Nike, the same company that championed Colin Kaepernick's controversial remonstration by putting him on the frontlines of a recent ad campaign, now refuses to sign Kanter. 'I talked to Nike and they said, 'We want to give Enes a contract. We're watching him. But if we give him a contract they will shut down every store in Turkey, so we cannot give him a contract,' he says. 'I'm an NBA player with no shoe deal. No endorsement deal. And I play in New York!'"

