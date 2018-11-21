Enes Kanter: Criticism of Turkish Government Preventing Nike Endorsement Deal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 14: Enes Kanter #00 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 14, 2018 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter said in an interview with Michael Pina of Vice Sports that Nike won't sign him due to his public criticism of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and the ongoing backlash from those comments:

"The emotional toll is obvious, but Kanter's sacrifice is evident elsewhere. He can't leave North America and hasn't been able to secure any endorsement deals. Nike, the same company that championed Colin Kaepernick's controversial remonstration by putting him on the frontlines of a recent ad campaign, now refuses to sign Kanter. 'I talked to Nike and they said, 'We want to give Enes a contract. We're watching him. But if we give him a contract they will shut down every store in Turkey, so we cannot give him a contract,' he says. 'I'm an NBA player with no shoe deal. No endorsement deal. And I play in New York!'"

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Nike Won't Sign Enes Kanter

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Nike Won't Sign Enes Kanter

    Sports
    via Sports

    LeBron 'Took All the Fans' from Cleveland

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron 'Took All the Fans' from Cleveland

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kerr, Myers Believe 'Chemistry of the Team Was at Stake'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kerr, Myers Believe 'Chemistry of the Team Was at Stake'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD on Fine: Grown Men Who Heckle Are 'Corny' and 'Weak'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD on Fine: Grown Men Who Heckle Are 'Corny' and 'Weak'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report