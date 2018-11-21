Report: Mino Raiola Tells Paul Pogba to 'Sit Tight' on Manchester United Exit

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Mino Raiola has reportedly informed Paul Pogba to "sit tight and keep a low profile," as the agent constructs a deal for the player to leave Manchester United.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), the representative has told his client to remain under the radar as he negotiates a move back to Juventus.

Pogba has three years left of his current deal with United, and Juve will not get the Frenchman without paying the Red Devils a significant price.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

The World Cup winner has not produced his blistering best for the Red Devils since his world record transfer, and the midfielder has appeared unhappy under coach Jose Mourinho.

Per Tuttosport, Raiola has offered Pogba the advice after the superstar was spotted dining with Lionel Messi in Dubai during the international break. Pogba suffered an injury for United, meaning he missed France's games, and the 25-year-old's meeting with Barcelona's biggest star has once again fuelled rumours.



Pogba has been consistently linked with a transfer to the Camp Nou since the summer.

Goal shared footage of pair during their meeting on Twitter on Saturday:

The Tuttosport report seems contrary to Raiola's recent comments. The 51-year-old declared Pogba had made his peace with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Speaking to RaiSport (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock), Raiola said: "He has patched up his rapport with Jose Mourinho and is calmer now. He feels important to Manchester United, even if Turin and Juventus remain in his heart."

Tuttosport explained three obstacles stand in the way of Pogba moving back to the Old Lady. The first is to convince United to sell, the second is the size of any potential transfer fee, and the third is the amount Juve can pay in wages.

Sami Mokbel of MailOnline recently reported United are under "commercial pressure" to retain the Frenchman, with Pogba now placed as a genuine superstar in world football.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is typically focused on commercial deals in his role, and selling the midfielder would hit United's ability to please sponsors.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

On the pitch, Pogba's displays have been better than he's been given credit for, and he's often dragged United through matches when the team has fundamentally failed.

Pogba tends to take too much on his shoulders, often attempting passes that are not on, and this garners criticism of his playing style.

However, there's a reason Juve reportedly want the player back in Turin. Pogba remains a world-class talent on his day, but Mourinho's tactics have suffocated his ability to produce consistency in the Premier League.