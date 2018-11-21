Report: Barcelona 'Resigned' to Manchester City Signing Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are reportedly "all but resigned" to the notion that Manchester City will win the race to sign budding Ajax star Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana "are unwilling to match what City are willing to pay" for the 21-year-old, according to Goal's Ignasi Oliva and Sam Lee.

Barca's hope rests on De Jong's desire to move to the Nou Camp and play in the same team as Lionel Messi. However, this lure reportedly won't prove sufficient to deter De Jong from travelling to Manchester.

It's why Oliva and Lee also noted Barcelona will turn to Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot as an alternative.

The Citizens are in a strong position thanks to a series of talks with Eredivisie giants Ajax. City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has met with Marc Overmars over a potential deal.

De Jong is expected to eventually sign for City.

City could sign De Jong soon and loan him back to Ajax for the rest of this campaign. It would be a win-win scenario for Ajax, who would fetch a hefty fee for a promising young player unlikely to see out his career in Amsterdam while still being able to rely on De Jong in 2019.

Ajax need the versatile midfielder's skills to help maintain a title challenge in the Netherlands. The club is five points adrift of PSV Eindhoven in the table, while Ajax are also second in Group E of the UEFA Champions League with a solid chance of qualifying for the Round of 16.

City finds themselves in the box seat for De Jong after David Anderson of the Daily Mirror reported Ajax will want £75 million for their prized asset.

It's a fee City would be more than willing to pay for a precocious player who is already playing beyond his years at both club and international level:

De Jong would be an asset at City because he has the technique and composure to fit manager Pep Guardiola's adherence to stylish and patient possession-based play. His ability to conduct passing from either a deep or advanced role would give Guardiola a midfielder he could mold into more than one key position.

On the one hand, De Jong may represent an eventual successor for 32-year-old schemer David Silva. The Netherlands international may also fit as a possible deep-lying playmaker who could finally give City's squad an alternative to holding midfielder Fernandinho.    

