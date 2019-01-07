Byron Murphy Declares for 2019 NFL Draft After 2 Seasons at Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

After playing just two seasons at the University of Washington, cornerback Byron Murphy has declared for the 2019 NFL draft.

He announced as much with a Twitter message, thanking his coaches, teammates, family and Washington fans:

Murphy redshirted in 2016 and appeared in six games as a freshman in 2017 before becoming a full-time starter last season.

In his first full season in the Huskies' starting lineup, Murphy finished with 58 tackles, four interceptions—one of which he returned for a touchdown—and 13 passes defended.

He showed improvement in several key areas after registering 16 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions as a redshirt freshman.

Playing in a Pac-12 conference that features several high-octane offenses, Murphy held his own in 2018 and established himself as one of the premier cornerback prospects in college football.

In his latest mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Murphy to go No. 21.

Miller isn't the only one who has been impressed by Murphy, as Dane Brugler of The Athletic provided an example of his ability to lock down opposing receivers:

The biggest question regarding the viability of Murphy entering the 2019 NFL draft was whether he had a large enough body of work to ensure a first-round grade.

Murphy could have solidified himself in that regard with another full season as a starter at Washington, but it may not have been necessary given his immense potential.

Based on his ability to excel against both the pass and the run at the cornerback position, Murphy has put himself in a good spot to be considered with a high pick in the 2019 draft.