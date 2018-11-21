Milan Reportedly Want Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in January Transfer Window

TF-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as a January transfer target, as they hope to take advantage of his minor role and discontent at Stamford Bridge.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) both Christensen and Gary Cahill are options for the Rossoneri, who will go for Rodrigo Caio if they can't land either of the Blues.

Chelsea have no interest in moving the Dane but could be open to a Cahill transfer, per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard:

The 22-year-old Christensen has become an afterthought for the Blues under Maurizio Sarri, playing his only minutes in the UEFA Europa League and cup competitions. He has openly talked about his struggles, and his father and agent, Steen Christensen, has said a winter transfer is more than possible, per TV3 (h/t BT.DK, via Sport Witness):

"I am convinced that we will try to move Andreas in the winter.

"He is 22 years old and has played three seasons. He has played 80 matches in the Bundesliga and over 40 matches for Chelsea. So we cannot just say that now we save Andreas away for a whole season on the bench.

"If he is to continue his development, we have to say he is going to play. Of course we have to look at the situation."

Christensen is an elite talent, but the situation at Chelsea is quickly getting out of hand. Clubs such as Milan will be eager to take advantage, and the Rossoneri injury crisis will make the Italians push even harder in January.

Mattia Caldara was expected to be the regular partner for Alessio Romagnoli in defence after he arrived in the deal that sent Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus. He has barely featured for his new club, however, after he suffered a muscle injury in October.

Mateo Musacchio is also sidelined after he suffered a knee injury against Real Betis, leaving the club with few options in central defence.

Milan sit just outside the top four in Serie A and are eyeing a UEFA Champions League ticket for next year, so January reinforcements are expected and needed.