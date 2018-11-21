PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus Reportedly Eye Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have reportedly joined Juventus as suitors for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, who has just 18 months left on his contract.

According to the Express (h/t Mirror's Tony Banks), contract negotiations have gone on for some time, but the lack of agreement has opened the door for some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles) previously linked the Dane to the Bianconeri.

According to Banks, Eriksen was negotiating a deal worth £70,000 per week with Spurs, but during those negotiations, Dele Alli signed a contract worth more than double that amount. Harry Kane is also on much more lucrative terms.

The 26-year-old has been a loyal servant to the club for years, as well as one of their top players. He's deserving of a major raise, and if the wages offered aren't on par with Spurs' other stars, he could well opt to leave in the near future.

The Times has reported he won't sign a new deal anytime soon amid questions regarding the club's future (h/t football podcaster Ricky Sacks):

Eriksen has also said he's not close to signing:

Real have been linked with the former Ajax man in the past, with Cadena Cope (h/t Sport) saying in October he's seen as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. Marca's Santiago Siguero reported in May that Los Blancos are willing to take their time with Eriksen while they lean on Modric in the present.

The links to PSG have been frequent, and there was enough speculation during the summer for Les Parisiens to deny they were making a move, per the Associated Press (h/t Goal).

Eriksen has also been sporadically linked to the Bianconeri, who have suffered through a minor injury crisis in midfield as Emre Can and Sami Khedira have missed time. The club could make a move for another player in January as a result.

Spurs have proved difficult to deal with in the last few years, however, opting not to cash in on players even if their contract situation is tricky. After a summer of speculation, Toby Alderweireld is still at the club, with Manchester United expected to return in January, per James Robson of the London Evening Standard.

They would likely adopt a similar approach with Eriksen, hoping they can agree to a contract before Europe's heavy hitters have a chance to make their move.