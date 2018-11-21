Raul Sanllehi Says Arsenal May Consider January Deals After Danny Welbeck Injury

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal will consider dipping into the January transfer market as a result of the injury suffered by forward Danny Welbeck recently, according to the club's head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Welbeck is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines as a result of the broken ankle suffered during the UEFA Europa League showdown with Sporting CP earlier this month.

Per Mark Manns-Bryant of the Press Association (via the MailOnline), Sanllehi said while the England man has the backing of everyone at the club, they may have to source a replacement, even if manager Unai Emery is willing to give youngster Eddie Nketiah an opportunity:

"That is absolutely something unplanned. Yes, that makes you consider things. I am not saying that's a green light to go to the market, but we have good players in the house also that may get further opportunities like Eddie Nketiah for example.

"We need to see. We are in November so it's a good time to start analysing what options we have in the market. We are not closing the door, but it's still not the preferred one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.