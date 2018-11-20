John Calipari Says He's an 'Overrated' Recruiter: 'We Don't Get Every Kid'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against VMI in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Kentucky won 92-82. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
James Crisp/Associated Press

John Calipari has been known to be candid with his players. It seems he's not averse to being harsh on himself as well.

Calipari described himself as an "overrated" recruiter Tuesday after Kentucky lost out on James Wiseman to Memphis.

"I think I'm overrated as a recruiter," Calipari told reporters. "We've had kids that made the decision to come here, and it's played out well for almost all of them. My thing is, I want to be able to sleep at night. I want to make sure I'm telling the truth. I want to make sure I'm sticking with guys.

"We don't get every kid. We get the ones we are supposed to get. It just kind of plays out that way, and it always has."

    

