John Calipari Says He's an 'Overrated' Recruiter: 'We Don't Get Every Kid'

James Crisp/Associated Press

John Calipari has been known to be candid with his players. It seems he's not averse to being harsh on himself as well.

Calipari described himself as an "overrated" recruiter Tuesday after Kentucky lost out on James Wiseman to Memphis.

"I think I'm overrated as a recruiter," Calipari told reporters. "We've had kids that made the decision to come here, and it's played out well for almost all of them. My thing is, I want to be able to sleep at night. I want to make sure I'm telling the truth. I want to make sure I'm sticking with guys.

"We don't get every kid. We get the ones we are supposed to get. It just kind of plays out that way, and it always has."

