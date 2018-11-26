N'Keal Harry Enters 2019 NFL Draft, Will Skip Senior Year at Arizona State

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry announced Monday his intention to enter the 2019 NFL draft, wherein he could be the top player off the board at his position.

The junior recorded 73 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He is the No. 28 player on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Listed at 6'4" and 213 pounds, Harry has the elite size necessary to be a threat in the red zone and flashed some big-play ability in the last two years.

"When you're that big and that fast ... that really is a different dynamic," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said, per the Oregonian's James Crepea. "It's a different type of athlete that tackling that is a lot harder. Getting hands on someone like that is a lot harder. Trying to play to the ball when the ball is high and he's trying to high-point, it's a lot more difficult. Then I think what he doesn't get enough credit for is how he blocks on the perimeter. He'll get after you like a big tight end would."

Given the importance of elite receivers, Harry's a first-round lock and could ascend into the top 10 if he performs well in individual drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. He doesn't have the type of jaw-dropping production that got Amari Cooper into the top five or Calvin Johnson's physical skills, but Harry's a good prospect who doesn't have many weaknesses.

Plenty of the teams drafting near the bottom of the first round need a receiver. If Harry bulks up to 220 pounds and stars at the combine, he should be the top guy off the board.