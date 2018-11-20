USMNT Reportedly Turned Down Julen Lopetegui for Vacant Manager Job

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Temporary coach of Real Madrid CF, Argentinian former player Santiago Solari, holds a press conference at the Ciudad Real Madrid training facilities in Madrid's suburb of Valdebebas, on October 30, 2018. - Santiago Solari has been put in temporary charge of Real Madrid after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on October 29, 2018. Solari was the coach of Madrid's B team, Castilla, and is now expected to take Madrid for their Copa del Rey game against Melilla tomorrow. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The United States men's national team have reportedly turned down the opportunity to hire former Real Madrid and Spain manager Julen Lopetegui.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated reported Lopetegui had declared his interest in the national side's vacant manager's role to U.S. Soccer, but the organisation have refused to entertain the idea.

The coaching role has been vacant for 13 months since Bruce Arena stepped down from his position after the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Soccer have taken their time to find a suitable candidate, with Columbus Crew manager Gregg Berhalter hotly tipped to get the nod, per Wahl.

However, passing over on Lopetegui's talents is a brave decision by the United States, with the Spaniard possessing a hugely impressive record at international level.

Lopetegui was unbeaten as Spain manager and only lost his job as it became apparent he would take the head coach position at Los Blancos.

Real suffered an awful start to the La Liga season this term, and Lopetegui was quickly shown the exit by Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Lopetegui remains one of the best names available on the managerial market, and the 52-year-old will surely find himself back in employment in the months ahead.

The United States have been drifting for too long and must find an inspirational coach to lead them forward to major tournaments.

