Kerryon Johnson, Marvin Jones Ruled out for Bears vs. Lions with Knee Injuries

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones will miss Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears due to knee injuries.

Johnson suffered a sprained knee in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. He rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie has been a major difference maker, rushing for 641 yards and three touchdowns while adding 32 grabs for 213 yards in the air.

Jones previously sat out against the Panthers. It was just his second missed game in three seasons with the team.

After the Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles in October, Jones was moved into the No. 2 role next to Kenny Golladay. The 28-year-old is tied with Golladay for the team lead in scoring with five touchdowns and ranks second on the team with 508 receiving yards, 14.5 yards per catch.

LeGarrette Blount will likely get a more extended look with Johnson out of the lineup.

With Jones out of action for the time being, look for T.J. Jones to take his spot in the starting lineup. Bruce Ellington could also see an increased snap count for head coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit is clinging to life in the playoff race with two more losses than the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings in the final two wild-card spots. Losing key playmakers such as Johnson and Jones at this point in the season makes an already-difficult climb even worse with time running out in the regular season.