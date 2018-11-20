Ryan Tannehill to Return from Shoulder Injury in Week 12 for Dolphins vs. Colts

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 27-17. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
John Grieshop/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill will start for the Miami Dolphins in Week 12's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tannehill, 30, has missed the past five games while recovering from a right shoulder injury but returned to practice Tuesday.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

