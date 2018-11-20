Ryan Tannehill to Return from Shoulder Injury in Week 12 for Dolphins vs. Colts

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill will start for the Miami Dolphins in Week 12's game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Tannehill, 30, has missed the past five games while recovering from a right shoulder injury but returned to practice Tuesday.

