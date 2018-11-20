Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Hornets Have Inquired About Wizards Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC -  NOVEMBER 16: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 16, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

With the Washington Wizards potentially going into sell mode, Bradley Beal has become a popular trade target for contenders in need of shooting help. 

Per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Charlotte Hornets have contacted Washington's front office about a deal for Beal. 

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday the Wizards were making all of their players—including Beal and John Wall—available in trades in an effort to rebuild a roster that "no longer appears functional together."

Bonnell noted it's unknown what the Hornets offered Washington for Beal, or if the two sides made significant progress on a deal. 

The Hornets (8-8) are currently locked in a tight battle with the Orlando Magic (9-8) atop the Southeast Division. Even though Charlotte's offense has been solid, ranking seventh in the NBA in points per game (115) and efficiency (113.3 points per 100 possessions), per Basketball Reference, Kemba Walker is doing most of the heavy lifting. 

Walker, who has scored 103 points combined in his last two games, leads the NBA with 29.6 points per contest. No other Hornets player has a scoring average higher than 13.7 per game. 

Beal is averaging 21.5 points per game and a career-high 4.6 rebounds, though his 33.9 shooting percentage is 5.1 percent below his career average. 

