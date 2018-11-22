The Biggest MMA Turkeys of 2018

1 of 6

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

When it comes to making my pick each year for this slideshow, I don't just look for a turkey—I look for a turducken.

Somebody that chickens out of things. Somebody that ducks challenges. Somebody that talks enough nonsense that they fit the strict, legal definition of "jive turkey."

For over a decade, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has brought a unique brand of disappointment to fans of boxing. Despite being a bona fide generational talent, the pugilist has frustrated with his unrepentant risk aversion, nonstop lying and general grossness outside the ring. The only constant with him has been frustration over compelling fights either not being made or underwhelming when they finally come together.

In 2018, however, he started spreading his wings and bringing those woes into the realm of MMA. The first quarter of the year was dominated with teases of a transition to the cage. Multiple posts were made on social media hinting at an MMA rematch with Conor McGregor, and the buzz only intensified when UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley discussed plans to serve as a coach for Mayweather.

Of course, believing that he would make the jump was always somewhat silly. Mayweather is spectacularly wealthy but still revels in siphoning attention away from younger, more active boxers. The MMA teases, not coincidentally, came out around the same time as the announcement of Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II and died out unceremoniously not long after.

That should have been the end of it. Lesson learned, right? Wrong.

Earlier this month, Mayweather appeared in Tokyo alongside pro wrestling legend Nobuhiko Takada and MMA promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara to announce he would fight kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin FF.

What kind of fight? That was unclear, but the flames of a pivot to MMA were stoked by an intriguing photo that showed Mayweather with a boxing glove on one hand and an MMA glove on the other (the photo was deleted on Instagram but has been preserved by others on social media).

Just days later, however, Mayweather caused a stir by pulling out of the fight in the most absurd way possible, saying on Instagram (since-deleted) that Rizin had essentially tricked him into accepting a match rather than the Japanese equivalent of a clandestine soccer game at Pablo Escobar's ranch. With time, the two sides would come back together...for a no-stakes, three-round boxing match.

Will that last until December? Who knows.

It's a microcosm of Mayweather's career, and it's MMA fans' first—and hopefully last—taste of this triple-whammy of poultry.

— Steven Rondina