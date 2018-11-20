Report: Manchester United in Pole Position to Sign French Starlet Noam Emeran

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho attends a training session at the Carrington Training complex in Manchester, north west England on November 6, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group H football match against Juventus. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of capturing French youth ace Noam Emeran from Ligue 1 side Amiens. 

Emeran has been a rising star for Les Bleus at the under-16 level, and the Red Devils have moved quickly to agree a deal.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Metro), the 16-year-old winger is set to arrive at Old Trafford in the coming months and will take a place in United's academy.

However, RMC Sport (via Tom Coast of Sport Witness) reported United have not concluded the signing, but are "well placed" to bring the forward to Manchester. Barcelona, Juventus and Valencia reportedly all hold an interest in Emeran.

The teenage prodigy can play across the front line and he is developing into a versatile attacking talent for his club.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Leroy Sane of Germany is challenged by Daley Blind of the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League A group one match between Germany and Netherlands at Veltins-Arena on November 19, 2018 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (
Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Speaking to Amiens' official website (h/t Metro), Emeran recently declared he is a fan of Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane and admitted his education remains important to him.

Emeran said:

"I have no model player in the [Amiens] first-team, but I really like the style of Gael Kakuta. More generally, I admire Leroy Sane. My ambition is to be able to be professionally one day and to win titles, but school remains the most important thing for now. If there is no school, there is no football."

United's academy system has continued to serve the club well. Dutch ace Tahith Chong and former England youth skipper Angel Gomes are expected to make the grade at Old Trafford, with striker Mason Greenwood pushing for a first-team breakthrough.

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Emeran could solve United's perennial issues with width, offering the Red Devils a natural wide player that could develop into a top-class winger.

United manager Jose Mourinho is not the type of coach to rapidly promote youth in his squad, but the Manchester giants continue to be one of the top destinations for developing young players.

Related

    Premier League in Stats So Far 📊

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League in Stats So Far 📊

    Simon Burnton
    via the Guardian

    Nominees Named for Italian Football's 'Oscars'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nominees Named for Italian Football's 'Oscars'

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Monaco VP Personally Pockets 10% of All Profit on Transfer Sales

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Monaco VP Personally Pockets 10% of All Profit on Transfer Sales

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    Roma's Pellegrini Isn't Distracted by Man Utd Rumours

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Roma's Pellegrini Isn't Distracted by Man Utd Rumours

    via men