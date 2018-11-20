Manchester United Transfer News: Lazio Admit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Could Leave

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio reacts during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and SPAL at Stadio Olimpico on November 4, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio chairman Claudio Lotito has said Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could eventually leave Rome if a huge offer is made for the Manchester United target.

Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of Serie A's hottest properties, and Lotito has admitted the Serb could move on if a dynamic bid is made for his services.

Speaking to Calciomercato (h/t Ben Nagle for MailOnline), Lotito said:

"Nowadays it's very complicated for a player to tie himself to a club for his entire career.

"However, Lazio are doing well, our players show great affection for the club and perhaps they're persuaded to stay for what we're doing on an infrastructural level, with the recent renovation of our training ground.

"But unfortunately, Lazio don't have the economic power of Barcelona and Real Madrid, so if a once-in-a-lifetime offer comes in, it'd pose a problem or us."

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: Olympique de Kevin Strootman compete for the ball with Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio during the UEFA Europa League Group H match between Olympique de Marseille and SS Lazio at Stade Velodrome on October 25, 2018 in M
Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Per Nagel, the player carries a £100 million valuation, and United and Inter Milan have been linked with potential moves.

According to Corierre della Sella (h/t Nagel), Inter have reportedly agreed terms with the Eagles for Milinkovic-Savic, and the San Siro could be the 23-year-old's next destination.

United have continued to have problems in midfield despite the signings of Paul Pogba and Fred, with the latter arriving this summer but being consigned to the bench by manager Jose Mourinho.

Pogba is reportedly seeking a move away from Old Trafford, potentially creating an opening for the Red Devils to sign a major star.

Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between SS Lazio and Genoa CFC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on September 23, 2018. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Phot
TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Milinkovic-Savic is not yet considered a superstar, but his performances in Italy have proved he has the tools to be a world-class operator.

If Pogba does choose to leave United, the Lazio player would be an excellent replacement, and the Premier League would suit his style.

A bigger stage awaits Milinkovic-Savic, and the Theatre of Dreams is desperate to accommodate a fresh hero.

Mourinho's future remains in doubt as his team struggle to find consistency on the pitch, and the United boss will want his club to make a statement in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils desperately need a new centre-back, and this should take priority over additions to the midfield in the winter.

