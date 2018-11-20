JR Smith Rips Cavaliers Amid Trade Request: 'I Don't Think the Goal Is to Win'

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Veteran guard JR Smith reiterated his desire to be traded Monday amid the Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles this season.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Smith said he believes the Cavs are tanking: "I don't think the goal is to win. The goal isn't to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan."

When asked if he wants to be part of the team moving forward, Smith said, "Not if the goal isn't to compete, to win."

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 2-13 after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous four campaigns.

