JR Smith Rips Cavaliers Amid Trade Request: 'I Don't Think the Goal Is to Win'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 5: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Orlando Magic on November 5, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Veteran guard JR Smith reiterated his desire to be traded Monday amid the Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles this season.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Smith said he believes the Cavs are tanking: "I don't think the goal is to win. The goal isn't to go out there and try to get as many wins as you can. I think the goal is to develop and lose to get lottery picks. I think that was always the plan."

When asked if he wants to be part of the team moving forward, Smith said, "Not if the goal isn't to compete, to win."

Cleveland is an NBA-worst 2-13 after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous four campaigns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

