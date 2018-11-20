Barcelona Door Open to Neymar Return from PSG, Says Club Director Pep Segura

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona won't rule out the possibility of one day reuniting with former star Neymar despite the manner of his world-record €222 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, says Blaugrana sporting director Pep Segura.

It was widely believed Neymar's decision to leave the Camp Nou for Paris in 2017 would prevent him from returning to Catalonia. However, Segura told La Vanguardia (h/t AS) Barca will always consider deals that make sense for the club:



"All players who are in the market are likely to come if they fit our needs.

"Today, Neymar is not in the market. If one day there is a possibility, does anyone believe that a club like Barca does not have to consider it?

"In the case of Neymar and anyone, we must give our partners the best."

Neymar signed a five-year deal at Barcelona in October 2016, but he was on the move less than a year later and made the jump to Ligue 1. There, it was believed he would be able to thrive as the centrepiece and establish his own legacy outside Lionel Messi's shadow.

Segura went on to admit the nature of Neymar's departure was difficult to accept but said business and the success of the team would always be the priority:

"That is an aspect that in the moment of truth you must take into account.

"We must not forget the affront that Neymar made to us all as a club. But if we believe that despite this it must be him, it will be him.

"And finally, it is important that the economic part fits."

Former Barcelona team-mate Martin Montoya—now at Brighton & Hove Albion—recently said he thinks Neymar wants to move back to the Camp Nou but doubted the economics could work for a reunion, via Goal:

AS noted Neymar has been linked with a return to La Liga for much of his stay in France, with some concerns over his allegedly strained relationship with attacking partner Edinson Cavani.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told Sky Sports in March that Neymar also found there to be a lack of competition in Paris:

"We're going to hear in the next few months, even next season, indicating Neymar wants to leave PSG, from different angles.

"I believe it comes from the same source—his entourage. I think he's realised PSG isn't the place for him. I think he wants to look for a more competitive place to play."

ESPN FC's Julien Laurens discussed the speculation in March, when Neymar was preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia:

As for who else could facilitate Neymar's return to La Liga, Real Madrid have been the other giant linked. AS (h/t Sky Sports) reported the Brazilian remains on their radar, along with PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Some Barcelona fans may fancy Neymar's chances of a return after Segura's comments that business is their top priority, although many at the Camp Nou likely wouldn't want their club to sign the forward a second time.