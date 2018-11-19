Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Valuation, Anthony Martial Latest

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan reportedly could be ready to sell Ivan Perisic for a reduced price, but the Italian giants might want Anthony Martial in return if Manchester United purchase the Croatian winger.

Calciomercato (h/t Adam Powers of the Daily Express) reported Inter want to replace Perisic "with a player like Martial," and their interest in a potential deal is "concrete." The San Siro club could allow their forward to depart for £31 million (€35 million), but the Nerazzurri desire the France international as they rebuild their squad.

United have been linked with Perisic for over 12 months, and the Red Devils previously failed to get a deal over the line when they refused to match Inter's original £48 million valuation.

Croatia's forward Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL US
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

James Robson of the London Evening Standard (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported United boss Jose Mourinho believed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward might have deliberately sabotaged the attempt to sign the player, with the Red Devils supremo submitting an offer £3 million short of the quoted fee.

After the deal for Perisic collapsed, the winger went on to perform wonders for his country at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Croatia finishing runners-up to France.

However, the player's form has collapsed this season, as he's scored just twice and provided only two assists in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho certainly still needs to purchase a winger, but the rising performances of Martial have forced the manager to give the Frenchman additional playing time.

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Anthony Martial of Manchester United FC competes for the ball with Juan Cuadrado of Juventus during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at Juventus Stadium on November 7, 2018
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Perisic is ageing. The attacking midfielder will soon be the wrong side of 30, with Martial still only 22.

A potential swap deal including cash would appear to be a bad idea for United at present in principle.

The new valuation for Perisic will make him an attractive proposition, and United would probably prefer to make any transfer a straight-cash deal.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho recently declared he hopes the French youngster renews his terms at Old Trafford.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United and Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrate at full time during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on January 20, 20
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mourinho said:

"Obviously, I hope they will agree. Obviously I hope. One thing is that he's a talented player that everybody knows he is, everybody knows since he was in Monaco that he is a talented player. Another thing is a talented player with consistency and understanding what a football match is in the globality.

"When you reach that level, or when you are almost reaching that level, is when you become a top player. One thing is top talent, another is a top player. He is now much closer to being a top player. Obviously I would like him to stay. I know the club wants him very much to stay. Hopefully he is going to stay."

Perisic could still be an excellent addition for United, but not if they include Martial as a sacrifice.

The Paris-born starlet oozes unlimited potential, and any sale would be an indictment on Mourinho and Woodward's decision-making.

