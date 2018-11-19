WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 19

2 of 9

After a brief performance from Elias, commentator Michael Cole revealed the opener would now be an elimination match.

McIntyre flattened Balor with a big kick heading into the commercial break, seizing control of the match.

Back to the action, the heels had firm control of the bout, isolating Balor and working over him with their considerable size and strength advantage. In a cool spot, Balor came within fingertips of making the hot tag to Strowman but was pulled back across the ring as the punishment continued.

Balor finally created separation and tagged Elias in, who exploded into the match and took the fight to Lashley. He dumped Corbin to the floor and with Balor, teamed up the heels. Balor wiped the GM and Lashley out at ringside and scaled the ropes to finish the latter off with the Coup de Grace.

McIntyre interfered, crotched Balor and finished him with the Claymore Kick to provide the heels a 3-2 advantage.

Strowman paced back and forth on the apron as the heels isolated Elias.

Later, as the songster grabbed hold of Lio Rush at ringside, Lashley attacked and left him lying. Elias was unable to answer the referee's 10 count and was eliminated, leaving Strowman to battle his opponents by his lonesome.

After the commercial, McIntyre and Lashley double-teamed Strowman as an approving Corbin watched from the apron. Satisfied the monster had been subdued, Corbin entered the ring and laid into him with some hard rights and stomps.

Strowman fought back, obliterated Lashley at ringside and set his sights on Corbin. A blind charge into the corner nearly hurt his comeback but he answered with a powerslam. Before he could eliminate the GM, McIntyre used a chair to beat Strowman down and leave him vulnerable.

The DQ eliminated the sinister Scot.

The beatdown of Strowman continued, including a Claymore Kick from McIntyre and a trip into the steel steps at ringside. The heels placed Strowman's exposed arm on the ring stairs and Corbin tossed another set into it, leaving The Monster Among Men screaming in pain, his arm bloodied.

Result

No contest

Grade

A

Analysis

This ran the entire first hour of the show and did not have a conclusive finish.

That was the only negative here as the heels got a ton of legitimate heat by overwhelming the monster Strowman and beating him down, forcing the big man to show a rare vulnerability. It will help Strowman be a better babyface in the long run, even if his bread and butter is demolishing the competition.

While eliminating Balor and Elias may not be a desirable outcome, it was necessary to make the angle work.

It was long but it accomplished what it set out to and that is more than can be said for many of the recent angles on this show.