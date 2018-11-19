College Football Awards 2018: Finalists for Maxwell, Doak Walker, More Released

College Football Awards 2018: Finalists for Maxwell, Doak Walker, More ReleasedNovember 19, 2018
The finalists for many of college football's top year-end awards were announced by ESPN on Monday.
In one of the more closely watched races, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray are the three Maxwell Award finalists.
The Maxwell Award results are often a solid indicator as to how the Heisman Trophy voting will unfold. The last four Maxwell winners went on to capture the Heisman as well.
Tagovailoa, who's arguably the Heisman front-runner, is also up for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. He could potentially be the first Alabama player to win the Davey O'Brien Award.
In what's likely to be a tight contest, Clemson's Travis Etienne, Memphis' Darrell Henderson and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor are up for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the best running back.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kentucky's Josh Allen, Clemson's Christian Wilkins and Alabama's Quinnen Williams are vying for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which honors the best defender in FBS.
In general, the top-ranked Crimson Tide are well represented. Alabama could see five award-winners, and that doesn't include the Heisman or Rimington Award, neither of which have announced their finalists.
Based on Alabama's dominance this year, Nick Saban's team is likely to clean up on the award front.
Here's a look at the full list of finalists.
2018 College Football Award Finalists
Chuck Bednarik Award
Josh Allen, Kentucky Wildcats
Christian Wilkins, Clemson Tigers
Quinnen Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide
Biletnikoff Award
Andy Isabella, Massachusetts Minutemen
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Crimson Tide
Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Cooper Rothe, Wyoming Cowboys
Andre Szmyt, Syracuse Orange
Cole Tracy, LSU Tigers
Ray Guy Award
Braden Mann, Texas A&M Aggies
James Smith, Cincinnati Bearcats
Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah Utes
Maxwell Award
Will Grier, West Virginia Mountaineers
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Sooners
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide
Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award
Gardner Minshew, Washington State Cougars
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Sooners
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide
Outland Trophy
Christian Wilkins, Clemson Tigers
Jonah Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide
Quinnen Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
DeAndre Baker, Georgia Bulldogs
Julian Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Greedy Williams, LSU Tigers
Doak Walker Award
Travis Etienne, Clemson Tigers
Darrell Henderson, Memphis Tigers
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Badgers
John Mackey Award
T.J. Hockenson, Iowa Hawkeyes
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri Tigers
Kaden Smith, Stanford Cardinal
Wuerffel Trophy
David Blough, Purdue Boilermakers
Dalton Risner, Kansas State Wildcats
Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
With the exception of the John Mackey Award and Wuerffel Trophy, the award winners will be revealed Dec. 6 on ESPN.
