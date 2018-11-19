Report: Juventus Intensify Interest in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford and have created a "dossier" on the developing forward.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times (h/t Metro), the Italian champions have put the England international on a list of potential targets, with the Old Lady exploring their options to further strengthen their stellar squad.

Per Joyce, the 21-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020, and the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal by 12 months. However, Juve's interest could unsettle United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with the Manchester club intent on holding onto their local talents.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The Wythenshawe-born player was given his debut by former United manager Louis van Gaal in 2015, and the attacker has not looked back as he developed physically.

Steve Goodman of The Sun recently reported Juve could put together a £65 million offer for Rashford. The deal could be tempting for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese needing improved variation in his attack to support Romelu Lukaku.

Rashford has been in direct competition with Anthony Martial for a left-sided berth since Mourinho arrived two years ago, but the Frenchman has temporarily won that battle with a fantastic run of form.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lukaku's inconsistency has meant Rashford has featured through the middle, but Mourinho's attack remains muddled and unpredictable.

Rashford represents United's primary academy product alongside Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, but Pogba left for Juve to make his name before returning to the Theatre of Dreams. The Englishman could follow this example if he feels he's not developing under Mourinho.

The attacker has made a splash for the Three Lions, with Harry Kane as the perfect striker to feature with Rashford.

Journalist Tom McDermott highlighted the player's international performances:

The opportunity for Rashford to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin could be hugely tempting for Rashford, but Woodward is likely to offer the Mancunian excellent terms when a new deal is in the offing.

United cannot afford to lose its homegrown talent, with the club experiencing a difficult transition, and Mourinho's future remaining uncertain during a tumultuous period of results.

Rashford could develop into a prolific goal threat in the coming years, but United must make sure he is scoring goals for them in the Premier League, and not in Serie A for Massimiliano Allegri's side.