NBA Rumors: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies in 'Extensive' Contract Talks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) reacts during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 104-100. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly considering signing free-agent center Joakim Noah. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, there have been "extensive discussions" between the two sides recently.

Noah hasn't played yet in 2018-19 after being waived by the New York Knicks in October. He had two seasons remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract, but the team used the stretch provision to reduce the cap hit.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Elfrid Payton (Finger) Out 6 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Elfrid Payton (Finger) Out 6 Weeks

    New Orleans Pelicans
    via New Orleans Pelicans

    Jimmy: 76ers 'Night and Day' Compared to T-Wolves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy: 76ers 'Night and Day' Compared to T-Wolves

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wizards Would Trade Wall, Beal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wizards Would Trade Wall, Beal

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: Kyrie Trade 'Beginning of the End' of Cavs Era

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: Kyrie Trade 'Beginning of the End' of Cavs Era

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report