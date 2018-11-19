NBA Rumors: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies in 'Extensive' Contract Talks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly considering signing free-agent center Joakim Noah. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, there have been "extensive discussions" between the two sides recently.

Noah hasn't played yet in 2018-19 after being waived by the New York Knicks in October. He had two seasons remaining on his four-year, $72 million contract, but the team used the stretch provision to reduce the cap hit.

