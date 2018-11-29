The Biggest Bust Factor for the Top 25 MLB Stars Available This Offseason

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

25. SP J.A. Happ: Age

J.A. Happ ended 2018 on a high note, going 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 11 starts with the New York Yankees after he headed over from the Toronto Blue Jays in a July deadline trade. That strong finish and his standing as one of the top starters in a thin free-agent market could be enough to net him another three-year deal. However, there's no telling whether the 36-year-old can continue to pitch at a high level in 2019, let alone for the next several seasons.

24. 1B/OF Wil Myers (Trade Candidate): Salary spike

Wil Myers looks like a prime change-of-scenery candidate after he hit .297/.357/.516 on the road last season, compared to .210/.279/.376 in spacious Petco Park. The 27-year-old also posted back-to-back 20-20 seasons before an injury-plagued 2018, and he's shown valuable defensive versatility to boot. The thing is, his salary will spike from $5.5 million in 2019 to $22.5 million annually from 2020 to 2022. Living up to that contract will be tough, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has reported the San Diego Padres have discussed trading him.

23. CF A.J. Pollock: Injury history

There might not be a bigger boom-or-bust player on the free-agent market than A.J. Pollock. When he's healthy and firing on all cylinders, he's a dynamic power/speed threat and standout defender in center field, which is what we saw during a 7.2 WAR season in 2015. However, in the three years since, he's played 12, 112 and 113 games, missing time with myriad injuries. The payoff could be big, but counting on him to play 140 contests is a huge roll of the dice.

22. RF Andrew McCutchen: Name value vs. actual value

As the 2013 NL MVP and one of the faces of baseball during the early 2010s, Andrew McCutchen's name value might outweigh his on-field performance. He's still productive, as he posted a 118 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 20 home runs, 14 steals and an excellent .368 on-base percentage. However, in terms of present value, he's closer to Nick Markakis than Bryce Harper and needs to be paid accordingly.

21. SP Yusei Kikuchi: Injury concerns

Yusei Kikuchi is the latest Japanese import set to cash in with a move stateside, but the left-hander comes with red flags. As Jon Morosi of MLB.com wrote, Kikuchi dealt with left shoulder tightness for much of the 2018 season, and his velocity was down as a result. His ERA (1.97 to 3.08), WHIP (0.91 to 1.03) and strikeout rate (10.4 to 8.4 K/9) all moved in the wrong direction, and his secondary stuff was not as crisp. He has No. 2 starter upside, but there's also a clear risk.