Inter Milan Reportedly Target Manchester United Star Anthony Martial

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly hoping to sign Anthony Martial on a free transfer next summer if he does not agree a new contract with Manchester United.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), incoming CEO Giuseppe Marotta is eyeing Martial as the first major recruit of his tenure at the San Siro.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and Inter are hoping to capitalise by signing at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old arrived as a teenager in 2015 and has since made 150 appearances for United. In that time, he has recorded 43 goals and 26 assists.

Martial has struggled for consistency at times, but he's a remarkable talent and an electrifying presence on the ball when he's on form.

He has been in tremendous form of late:

Martial is a composed finisher when he gets into the box, as football analyst Dave O'Brien demonstrated:

The Frenchman has pace in abundance, and he has the technical skill to match. Martial running with the ball in the final third is a defender's worst nightmare.

Football writer Liam Canning praised Martial's skill during United's 2-1 win over Juventus earlier in November:

His form in recent weeks shows just why Inter might be interested in recruiting him, and he'd be an incredible acquisition on a free transfer.

The Nerazzurri can negotiate a pre-contract with Martial from January, and if he's not tied down by then he'll likely have plenty of suitors vying for his signature.

The Red Devils can't afford to lose such a talent, though, particularly for nothing, so they'll be doing their utmost to have a new contract in place as soon as possible.