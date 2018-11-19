Carson Wentz: Struggles vs. Saints 'Definitely Frustrating'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Carson Wentz understandably shined a spotlight on his own poor play following Sunday's 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"It was definitely frustrating, but at the end of the day, we're going to get out of here, we're going to watch this film, and we're going to go play a couple of NFC East opponents here and see what we're made of," Wentz told reporters.

The Saints held Wentz to 156 yards passing and picked him off three times. He had only three interceptions all season (seven games) coming into Week 11.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.