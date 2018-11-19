Carson Wentz: Struggles vs. Saints 'Definitely Frustrating'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, greets Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The Saints won 48-7. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Carson Wentz understandably shined a spotlight on his own poor play following Sunday's 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"It was definitely frustrating, but at the end of the day, we're going to get out of here, we're going to watch this film, and we're going to go play a couple of NFC East opponents here and see what we're made of," Wentz told reporters.

The Saints held Wentz to 156 yards passing and picked him off three times. He had only three interceptions all season (seven games) coming into Week 11.

         

