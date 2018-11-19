Keenan Allen Says Chargers 'Dominated' Broncos Despite Loss: 'They Suck'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Keenan Allen isn't afraid to say how he feels.

The Los Angeles Chargers wideout refused to give the Denver Broncos credit following Denver's 23-22 win Sunday, instead throwing the blame on his own team.

"No, I don't think they played well at all. We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points, and that's what happened. They suck," Allen told reporters.

