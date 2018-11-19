Keenan Allen Says Chargers 'Dominated' Broncos Despite Loss: 'They Suck'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen reacts after their loss against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Keenan Allen isn't afraid to say how he feels.

The Los Angeles Chargers wideout refused to give the Denver Broncos credit following Denver's 23-22 win Sunday, instead throwing the blame on his own team.

"No, I don't think they played well at all. We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points, and that's what happened. They suck," Allen told reporters.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Winners and Losers of NFL Week 11

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Winners and Losers of NFL Week 11

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Keenan Allen Rips Broncos Despite Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Keenan Allen Rips Broncos Despite Loss

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    The Bears Are Now the Kings in the North

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Bears Are Now the Kings in the North

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Jenkins Explains Why He Gave Payton the Finger

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jenkins Explains Why He Gave Payton the Finger

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report