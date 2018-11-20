Juventus Defender Alex Sandro Says He Wants to Play in Premier League

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus defender and rumoured Chelsea target Alex Sandro has said he wants to play in the Premier League as speculation grows that he could leave the Allianz Stadium in the near future.

The Brazil international moved to Turin from Porto in 2015 and has a contract due to expire in June 2020. Sandro was asked about his future while on international duty with the Selecao and told reporters he wants to play in England, although he's content in Serie A for now:

"I think one day who knows what will happen? I have a desire to play in the Premier League, but right now I'm very happy where I am, at the club I am at, the league I'm playing in.

"So today, my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."

Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) recently reported English heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester City are among Sandro's suitors, while Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring his situation. It's also mentioned a new contract does not look to be within sight as things stand.

The defender was speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly fixture against Cameroon at Stadium MK on Tuesday. He's hoping to start after sitting out Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium, when Filipe Luis got the nod, though it's usually Real Madrid's Marcelo at the top of the pecking order.

Calciomercato recently cited a report from Tuttosport that said a swap between Juve and Real could see Sandro and Marcelo exchange clubs. Bianconeri blogger Arjun Pradeep posted an image of the back page, with Real alleged to be the ones putting forth the proposal:

City left-back Benjamin Mendy has produced a mixture of sublime and sub-standard since joining from AS Monaco, while Marcos Alonso has been a hit since he was brought to Chelsea in 2016.

Interest from Los Blancos could test the player's resolve in how badly he wants to play in the Premier League, Real being one of the few teams that can match the allure of England's lucrative top flight.

Manchester United's links with Sandro also date back some way, although the Red Devils' intrigue does look to have cooled since left-back Luke Shaw started to display top form once again at Old Trafford.

Mediaset Premium (h/t TalkSport) reported in June that United were interested and could have Sandro for €60 million (£52.7million), which could be considered by some a good deal for the player in today's market.

Serie A writer David Amoyal commented on the mood between Chelsea and Juventus, who might have sold their star earlier were it not for other departures in defence:

Sandro turns 28 in January, and the Bianconeri will likely be more inclined to sell their star next summer, when he'll have only one year remaining on his contract in Turin.

Premier League suitors will surely perk up at hearing one of European football's best left-backs fancies a crack at life in England, with Sandro seemingly open to moving his career in a new direction.