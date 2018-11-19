Dortmund Chief Rules out Christian Pulisic January Transfer Amid Chelsea Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ruled out the possibility of rumoured Chelsea and Liverpool target Christian Pulisic leaving the club during the January transfer window.

The United States international is earning an increasing amount of attention at the Westfalenstadion, but Zorc told Kicker (h/t Goal) the speculation won't change his chances of leaving this winter: "We've known these rumors for many years. We're planning to continue with him at least until the end of the season. We will still need Christian significantly."

Martin Samuel recently wrote for MailOnline and said Chelsea "look to have won the battle" for Pulisic ahead of the January window, when the 20-year-old will have less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

It says a lot about the player that Pulisic, 20, still managed to stand out as his nation fell to England 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Liverpool are owned by American company Fenway Sports Group, while former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp is thought to be another driving force behind the Reds' alleged interest in Pulisic.

The tactician left the Westfalenstadion in the summer of 2015, only a few months after Pulisic moved to Germany.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones predicted it's Klopp who will win the battle for one of the most promising young talents in the sport:

Pulisic stated his ambitions when asked if he'd like to feature in the Premier League one day:

"As you can see, we are having a great year at Dortmund, and I am enjoying every moment of that. Then, when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that's when those things happen.

"England and the Premier League, it is a league where lots of kids dream of playing, so there is no reason why maybe one day I won't play here."

The wide man has had a couple of muscular injuries this season and was an unused substitute in Dortmund's recent 3-2 win over Bayern Munich. He has three goals in 12 appearances this term and has contributed four assists.

It's been more than three years since Klopp left Germany, but the Mirror's John Richardson wrote a Liverpool source said Pulisic's progress has only further convinced the coach of his talent.

Chelsea have relied a lot on the strength of their wings in recent seasons, but the right flank in particular could use freshening up, with Pedro and Willian set to turn 32 and 31 in July and August, respectively.

Pulisic adapted quickly to the first-team rigours of the Bundesliga and has been a staple of the side almost since his introduction in early 2016.

WhoScored.com recently attested to his ability with the ball at his feet:

The Black and Yellows currently lead the Bundesliga and have the chance to break Bayern's six-year hold on the title.

Dortmund have fended off interest in their most popular stars before, and Zorc's remarks suggest the German giants are prepared to hold out for a better deal next summer at the earliest.