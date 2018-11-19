Real Madrid Reportedly in Talks to Sign Corinthians Midfielder Pedrinho

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly in negotiations to sign Corinthians midfielder Pedrinho in a transfer that could see the youngster first loaned to Real Valladolid, the club owned by Los Blancos legend Ronaldo.

Chus Rodriguez of Marca wrote president Florentino Perez has met with Corinthians counterpart Andres Sanchez to discuss a deal for Pedrinho. However, Sanchez also met with former Corinthians player Ronaldo, who could play a hand in taking Pedrinho to Spain.

The 20-year-old could follow fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr. in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from his native Brasileiro Serie A, while Santos forward Rodrygo has already agreed a move to Madrid.

It's understood Pedrinho has a buyout clause worth $50 million (£38.8 million), although similar figures were reported for Vinicius J.r and Rodrygo, who is expected to arrive in Madrid next June.

Corinthians posted a photo on their official club account showing president Sanchez alongside Real chief Perez and Valladolid figurehead Ronaldo.

That image has encouraged rumours that Ronaldo, who took a majority share in Valladolid earlier this year, could provide a temporary home in Spain for Pedrinho to hone his craft.

Ronaldo purchased a majority stake in Valladolid in September, and Eleven Sports illustrated how Real's old Galactico is having a boosting effect on the top-flight underdogs:

It's largely thanks to his presence that the club might have a shot at signing a player like Pedrinho—even temporarily—who has made 51 appearances for Corinthians in two years, per Transfermarkt.

The wide man has a little more than 18 months remaining on his contract in Sao Paulo, where he helped Corinthians to the 2017 Brasileiro Serie A crown.

However, the club are set to finish around mid-table this term, and his club will be wary of losing him for nothing if they don't capitalise while interest is high.

Pedrinho has scored only once in two years with the Corinthians senior side, but the former Vitoria youth player has recorded four assists in 38 outings this campaign.