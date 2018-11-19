WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results: Brock Lesnar and Biggest Winners and Losers

1 of 10

Brock Lesnar is a favorite target on keyboard warriors.

They often criticize his part-time status and say he does not deserve the Universal Championship. Some of that frustration is certainly warranted. When he rolls into a show like Survivor Series, though, and delivers the type of performance he did against Daniel Bryan Sunday night, it makes his value to the company becomes obvious.

Lesnar not only brought the big-match feel to his main event against Bryan, he sold his ass off for the WWE champion.

The cocky, arrogant universal champion underestimated Bryan and was suckered into the old rope-a-dope, tiring himself out before falling prey to a spirited and energetic comeback from his opponent. He won the match, sure, but he was taken to the limit by a smart, albeit smaller, opponent.

For a guy who is often labeled selfish, Lesnar put Bryan over stronger than anyone has in the six months since the bearded wonder returned to the squared circle. He did more for Bryan Sunday night to establish him as a featured player going forward than the booking team had done since WrestleMania.

On a big stage, against a worker widely considered one of the best in the world, Lesnar put his working boots on and delivered big time.

He has a history of this.

When faced with matches against the men celebrated by diehard fans, like AJ Styles or CM Punk, Lesnar goes above and beyond to have the type of match with them the audience demands. He sells for them and puts them over as tops in their field in a way he has not always been willing to do for the monsters he shares the ring with, such as Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Sunday's broadcast was no different and his dedication to his performance earns him winner status.