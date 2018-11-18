Full Video Highlights of Lakers' LeBron James Torching Ex-Team the Heat for 51

Rob Goldberg November 19, 2018

LeBron James put on a show Sunday night, scoring 51 points while helping the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-97 win over the Miami Heat.

The 33-year-old finished 19-of-31 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point range. He also added eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

While James scored 44 points just two games ago, it was the first time he hit 50 in a regular-season game since last November. According to SportsCenter, he became just the third player to eclipse 45 in his 16th season or later, joining former Lakers Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After a slow start to the season, Los Angeles is now 9-7 thanks to seven wins in its last nine games.

James is averaging 28.8 points per game after the latest explosion, which would be his highest output since 2009-10 if he can keep it going.   

