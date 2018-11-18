Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Tackled, Removed from Crowd at WWE Survivor Series

Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Tackled, Removed from Crowd at WWE Survivor SeriesNovember 19, 2018
Enzo Amore was apparently in attendance for Survivor Series on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer and Dave Schilling, Amore attempted to insert himself into the pay-per-view.
Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez
Enzo Amore just tried to hijack the show and got tackled by WWE and arena security. #SurvivorSeries
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
It was definitely Enzo. Some people in the crowd started chanting “We want Enzo.” Everyone else said “No we don’t.”
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
He started gesturing to the ring and basically made a spectacle of himself. He appeared to refuse to leave and was then tackled. https://t.co/k9rOLt6nWX
ESPN.com's Arash Markazi also shared a clip of Amore being escorted out of the arena.
Bleacher Report WWE @BR_WWE
Enzo Amore showed up at Survivor Series and got kicked out 👀 (via @ArashMarkazi) https://t.co/pWUPCI0hoK
WWE released Amore in January. The company had suspended him indefinitely pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault from October 2017. The Phoenix Police Department announced in May it had dropped its investigation, pending new information.
Amore told TMZ Sports in August he didn't plan on continuing his wrestling career elsewhere.
Sunday's incident continues what has been an eventful week for the former cruiserweight champion. According to TMZ Sports, crew members from Delta Air Lines removed Amore from a flight going from New York City to Los Angeles after he used a vape pen on the airplane.
