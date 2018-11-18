Ex-WWE Star Enzo Amore Tackled, Removed from Crowd at WWE Survivor Series

Credit: WWE.com

Enzo Amore was apparently in attendance for Survivor Series on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer and Dave Schilling, Amore attempted to insert himself into the pay-per-view.

ESPN.com's Arash Markazi also shared a clip of Amore being escorted out of the arena.

WWE released Amore in January. The company had suspended him indefinitely pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault from October 2017. The Phoenix Police Department announced in May it had dropped its investigation, pending new information.

Amore told TMZ Sports in August he didn't plan on continuing his wrestling career elsewhere.

Sunday's incident continues what has been an eventful week for the former cruiserweight champion. According to TMZ Sports, crew members from Delta Air Lines removed Amore from a flight going from New York City to Los Angeles after he used a vape pen on the airplane.