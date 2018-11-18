Barcelona Reportedly Planning €10M Contract Offer for PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a €10 million-per-year contract offer for Adrien Rabiot as they attempt to prise him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Joaquim M. Bertran in Sport, the central midfielder wants to move to Barca to challenge himself in a more difficult league, but PSG are planning their own new offer in a bid to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

Rabiot's contract expires in June 2019, so from January he can begin to talk with different clubs about a potential free transfer next summer.

Barca cannot compete with PSG financially, but if the Frenchman has his heart set on a switch to the Camp Nou, he may yet turn down a better deal from his current club.

Per Bertran, if the 23-year-old were to get the same offer from both PSG and Barca, he would choose to move to the Catalan giants, with the opportunity of playing with Lionel Messi a major draw.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Rabiot has been a part of PSG's first team since 2012, and he has won four Ligue 1 titles with the club.

However, he has never got close to winning a UEFA Champions League, a factor which could play a big role in deciding his future.

Barca have endured a rare spell of disappointment in Europe's premier club competition recently, failing to get past the quarter-finals in each of the last three seasons.

Their record is substantially better than PSG's, though, and they are one of the favourites to go all the way in 2018-19.

Rabiot is still very young, and it is no surprise Barcelona are willing to offer him a massive contract as he boasts a number of attributes that could make him a major asset at the club.

He is more than capable defensively, his reading of the game is excellent and he boasts a passing range that would see him fit in well at the Camp Nou:

Rabiot could play a key role in the Barca engine room for the best part of the next decade, and the crucial period in negotiations looks to be approaching.

The Blaugrana will have to hope that his eagerness to move to the Camp Nou is still there, and that PSG do not gazump them with a huge offer of their own in the coming weeks.