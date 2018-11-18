Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Transition Tag Possible; RB Wants $45 Million Guaranteed

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be done with Le'Veon Bell just yet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there is a "very real" possibility the Steelers use their transition tag on Bell, who will be a free agent after sitting out the 2018 season over a contract dispute.

Bell, 26, is seeking $45 million in guaranteed money in his new contract. Rapoport speculated his new contract could reach five years and $85 million if he gets the $17 million per season he's seeking.

       

