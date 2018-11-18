Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Transition Tag Possible; RB Wants $45 Million Guaranteed

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not be done with Le'Veon Bell just yet.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there is a "very real" possibility the Steelers use their transition tag on Bell, who will be a free agent after sitting out the 2018 season over a contract dispute.

Bell, 26, is seeking $45 million in guaranteed money in his new contract. Rapoport speculated his new contract could reach five years and $85 million if he gets the $17 million per season he's seeking.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.