WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Team Raw: The Ascension, The B Team, The Lucha House Party (Kalisto and Lince Dorado), The Revival, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Team SmackDown: The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods), The Colons, Sanity (Eric Young and Killian Dain), Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and The Usos

The New Day hit the ring to kick off the festivities Sunday night and tested the crowd, making it a point to emphasize the fact that the crowd was decidedly pro-SmackDown Live. They were joined shortly by their partners, for all of whom they provided stirring introductions.

The Raw team entered separately, most of them to little reaction. When Gable took the microphone, he was met with boos from an apathetic audience not at all feeling the flagship show.

A backflip attempt by Kalisto led to him tweaking his knee, an injury that would hamper him early as he was worked over by Primo and Epico. Primo continued to attack the injured knee of Kalisto but turned right around into the Shatter Machine from The Revival after Scott Dawson tagged in blindly. (Elimination: The Colons)

The Raw team isolated Anderson, but the good brother was able to score a rollup on Bo Dallas after some well-timed interference from Gallows and eliminate the former Raw tag team champions. (Elimination: The B Team)

Bobby Roode pinned Eric Young off a moonsault/neckbreaker combination that also involved Gable. (Elimination: Sanity)

Big E entered for Team SmackDown and frustrated The Ascension's Konnor, trapping him in an abdominal stretch. Woods tagged in and found himself at the mercy of The Ascension, but another tag to Big E led to a big splash and another Raw departure. (Elimination: The Ascension)

The action broke down as Lucha House Party paired off with the Good Brothers. Gran Metalik replaced the injured Kalisto, delivered a senton and pinned Anderson. (Elimination: Anderson and Gallows)

The Usos even the sides, dispatching of Metalik and Dorado. (Elimination: Lucha House Party)

The Revival, Roode and Gable represented Raw, working over Woods, whose partners Big E and The Usos watched on from their side of the squared circle. A missile dropkick from Woods led to a hot tag to Big E. A blind tag to Gable led to an exploder suplex to Big E, and a deadlift German into a neckbreaker from Roode kept Big E down for two.

A uranage/backstabber combination to Roode only kept the former NXT champion down for two as Gable broke up the pin. At ringside, Dawson went flying and Dash Wilder delivered a big tornado DDT to Woods. Big E speared Wilder off the apron, and Gable wiped out the field with a dive of his own as the action broke down.

A superkick from Jey Uso to Roode cut off Raw's momentum, and a dive from the second-generation star leveled the opposition out at ringside. A German suplex from Gable to Jimmy Uso, off the top rope and to the mass of Superstars below, popped the crowd.

Big E and Woods worked together and finished Gable off. (Elimination: Gable and Roode)

The Revival utilized its tag team awareness as it sought to stave off elimination. The team did just that, catching a flying Woods in midair with Shatter Machine to send him and Big E packing. (Elimination: The New Day)

Wilder and Dawson continued their roll, working over The Usos in an attempt to prove they are the premier team in wrestling. Each team scored near-falls until the Usos unleashed a series of superkicks and Jimmy came off the top rope with the team's trademark splash to score the win. (Elimination: The Revival)

Result

Team SmackDown defeated Team Raw (Sole survivors: The Usos)

Grade

C+

Analysis

There was so much cannon fodder in this one that the entire first half was unnecessary and only served to bog things down. The Lucha House Party was particularly bad, never really jelling with any of their opponents.

SmackDown's team coming down to New Day and The Usos was predictable, but for Raw to be represented by The Revival at the end, after how poorly it has been booked overt he last year, was somewhat of a surprise. As Dawson and Wilder tend to do, they made the most of their moment and worked with both SmackDown staples to elevate the quality of the match.

Imagine how good this would have been had it just been The Revival vs. The Usos or New Day.

As it is, it was a nice little match that had too much going on to ever amount to anything and had a major credibility issue with half of its participants.