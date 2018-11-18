WWE Survivor Series 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series is one of the oldest pay-per-views on the calendar, so the company usually goes all out to make sure it's a memorable night.

This year's show features some interesting matchups, but it's going to be hard for the main roster to top what we saw at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Survivor Series Card

A couple of late changes were made in the week leading up to this PPV. Not only did Becky Lynch have to bow out her planned match against Ronda Rousey due to injury, but Daniel Bryan won the WWE title on Tuesday, making him Brock Lesnar's new opponent for Sunday.

Here is a look at the final card, according to WWE.com:

The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, The Colons, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, The Revival, The B-Team, The Ascension and Lucha House Party.

Mickie James, Tamina, Nia Jax, Natalya and Ruby Riott vs. Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Sonya Deville and TBD

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy

The AOP vs. The Bar

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Championship)

Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

PPV Live Stream

Other Survivor Series Thoughts

The Raw vs. SmackDown storyline only kicks in around Survivor Series, so we shouldn't expect anything major to happen when one show eventually emerges victorious on Sunday.

Losing Lynch this close to the event forced WWE to sub in Charlotte, but it also leaves a vacant spot on the SmackDown women's team that has yet to be filled. WWE may use this opportunity to bring in a legend or call up someone from NXT.

The match between Lesnar and Bryan is something fans have been asking for since The Yes Man was cleared to return to action earlier this year, but with nothing on the line other than pride, his odds seem slim.

The only title on the line is the Cruiserweight Championship. Murphy and Ali have put on some incredible performances on 205 Live, so they may end up stealing the show from everyone else.

The main roster has a tall task ahead of it thanks to the stellar show put on by NXT on Saturday, so expect to see everyone at their best on Sunday.

