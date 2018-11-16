WWE Survivor Series 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

2 of 7

Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey

Q: Had the planned match between Lynch and Rousey took place, who do you think would have won and why?

Lynch, albeit with a touch of controversy. Not even WWE could have made the mistake of failing to put Lynch over given her overwhelming popularity right now.

There would have been plenty of ways to protect Rousey, such as having Lynch’s Four Horsewomen compatriots help her win, or having Jax take down Rousey to allow Lynch to win. But there was just no way the match could have taken place and Lynch lost. WWE would have to contend with a riot among its fanbase if that had transpired.

Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

Q: Why do you think WWE opted to change this match from Styles vs. Lesnar to Bryan vs. Lesnar at the last minute?

Largely due to Becky Lynch's injury, I suspect.

The hype surrounding Lynch vs. Rousey made that the inevitable main event bout, but with Lynch now off the card, WWE needed to do something to inject some hype into the other big matches. Flipping Styles for Bryan does that, not least because Lesnar vs. Styles happened at this show last year. Bryan’s apparent heel turn makes this bout incredibly intriguing, too.

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Tag Teams)

Q: Which Tag Team would gain the most from being the sole survivors in this match and why?

There are a few strong contenders here. The Revival, plus Gallows and Anderson, are in real need of the push they deserve—but I’m going to say SanitY.

Look, it’s no surprise to see a successful NXT faction floundering in the midcard on the main roster, but these guys deserve so much better. They’ve got plenty to give, and I think to stand tall as sole survivors here could give them a great platform to build from.

Bonus Question

Q: If you could create a dream Survivor Series team using any wrestlers from WWE history, which five would you choose and why?

As the biggest draw in wrestling’s recent history, Stone Cold Steve Austin is captain. His old adversary The Rock makes the cut for similar reasons, while the 1980s period is represented by the flamboyance, showmanship and brilliance of Macho Man Randy Savage.

Shawn Michaels gives the team the never-say-die spirit and will of the underdog you often see in teams at Survivor Series. Finally, no team can be complete with a wrestler who has the potential to turn on his compatriots without a second’s thought, so CM Punk is the fifth and final entrant.