Final Picks and Predictions for Entire WWE Survivor Series 2018 Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Similar to other recent installments of the event, WWE Survivor Series 2018 will carry a Raw vs. SmackDown Live theme, where Superstars from both shows will battle for brand supremacy.

Between the three champion vs. champion matches, the three traditional Survivor Series elimination bouts, and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship being defended, it's a loaded lineup for sure. Granted, nothing will be at stake in most of the matchups, but from an in-ring standpoint, it promises to be a pay-per-view for the ages.

In the main event, Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan will face off for the first time ever following Bryan's shocking WWE Championship win this past week on SmackDown Live. Can the newly-crowned champ emerge from his war with Lesnar unscathed?

Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey will also have her hands full when she collides with SmackDown Live's Charlotte Flair, who will be filling in for the injured Becky Lynch. Will Rousey be able to run through Flair as easily as she has past opponents?

Finally, the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches featuring the men, women and tag teams from Raw and SmackDown are stockpiled with star power. A successful showing from either brand in these hated head-to-head battles would surely provide a boost of momentum, but who will reign supreme?

As Survivor Series quickly approaches, now is as appropriate of a time as any to preview the pay-per-view and offer predictions for each advertised outing on the card.