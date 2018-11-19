Germany vs. Netherlands: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

VI-Images/Getty Images

The Netherlands will qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals if they can avoid defeat at the hands of Germany in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

The Oranje relegated the Germans with a surprise 2-0 victory over France in Rotterdam on Friday, which moved them one point behind the world champions with one game remaining.

A win at the Veltins-Arena would see them leapfrog Les Bleus at the top of League A Group 1, but a draw would also be enough as they have a better goal difference than the French.

When the UEFA Nations League groups were drawn, the Netherlands appeared to be the clear favourites to go down with France and Germany set to battle it out for top spot.

After the Oranje lost 2-1 to France in their opening match it looked as though that might be the case, but they've turned things around with back-to-back home wins against Die Mannschaft and Les Bleus.

Football writer Robin Bairner felt the Netherlands were much better than France on Friday:

The victory brought to an end France's 15-match unbeaten run, and the scoreline could have been much more one-sided had Hugo Lloris not produced a fine performance in goal.

Football writer Michiel Jongsma is impressed with how far the Netherlands have come in a short space of time:

One of the keys to their transformation has been the form of Memphis Depay, who has become a central figure for them in the final third, per OptaJohan:

Depay also got on the scoresheet when the Netherlands beat Germany 3-0 in October, and he'll be a big threat to their back line on Monday.

The Germans have picked up just one point from their three Nations League matches as the hangover from their FIFA World Cup group-stage exit has continued.

They put in an encouraging performance against Russia in a 3-0 win on Thursday, though, per football writer Jonathan Harding:

With their relegation already sealed, Monday's result means relatively little to Die Mannschaft.

However, they'll be eager to continue their efforts in getting back on the right path with another good performance, so it's unlikely to be completely straightforward for the Netherlands.