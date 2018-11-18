Report: Juventus to Offer Aaron Ramsey £10.4M Salary Amid Bayern Munich Links

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly offer Aaron Ramsey a yearly salary of £10.4 million (€11.7 million) to secure his signature when he leaves Arsenal.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the Bianconeri have prepared a package worth £200,000 (€225,000) per week as they compete with Bayern Munich for his signature.

Per Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, Bayern have been closing in on his capture:

Ramsey is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, who all but ensured his impending departure by withdrawing their offer of a new deal.

The Wales international is set to leave at the end of the season rather than in January, but he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the new year.

Football writer Lars Pollmann isn't convinced Ramsey would be a natural fit at Bayern:

Juve, however, have excelled in snapping up top players on free transfers in recent years, with the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Emre Can among them.

The Bianconeri could use an injection of youth in midfield, as Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi will both turn 32 in April.

Ramsey may not be especially young any more given he turns 28 on December 26, but he's at his physical peak and is much more mobile than the aforementioned pair.

The box-to-box midfielder is a productive attacking force too. He contributed 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions last season. Ramsey has only managed one goal and four assists in 16 outings this term, but he has only completed 90 minutes in five games.

It's little wonder he's attracting so much attention; a player of his ability isn't often available for free.

If Juventus can beat Bayern to his capture, he would be a fine acquisition.