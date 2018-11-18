Liverpool Reportedly Willing to Sell Fabinho to Fund Christian Pulisic Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly open to selling summer signing Fabinho in order to fund a pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic.

According to the Mirror's John Richardson, the Brazil international has attracted interest from Juventus and AC Milan, and the Reds could offload him to help them beat Chelsea to Pulisic's signature.

Pulisic, who could cost £70 million, has little more than 18 months remaining on his BVB contract. Negotiations over a new deal are said to have broken down, so Dortmund may have to part with him soon rather than risk losing him for free.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp worked with Pulisic during his time with Dortmund, and according to a club source: "Having watched Christian develop, there is no way Jurgen is going to back off now. He knows he is a talent who can light up the Premier League."

Pulisic only turned 20 in September, but he already has 109 appearances under his belt for Dortmund's senior side. In that time, he has scored 15 goals and assisted 24.

He's also a regular for the USMNT, having found the net nine times in 22 outings.

The youngster has pace to burn and likes to beat people:

Football writer Will Parchman believes the winger would be well suited to playing for Klopp's Liverpool, but could struggle for game time with the Reds:

That would be especially the case given the player in front of him in the pecking order would be Mohamed Salah.

Nevertheless, he would be a superb option for Liverpool, and he has the potential to have an incredible career.

However, it's difficult to imagine them parting with Fabinho so soon after signing him, even if it would help fund Pulisic's capture.

Fabinho has only made eight appearances since his arrival at Anfield at a total of 482 minutes on the pitch.

The 25-year-old is taking his time to adapt to his new surroundings, but football writer Jonathan Northcroft believes the midfielder will prove to be a fine acquisition for Liverpool:

Indeed, it's highly unlikely the Reds would be willing to give up on him so soon, particularly after spending £43.7 million on him.

Their desire to recruit Pulisic—and stop him from joining rivals Chelsea in the process—is understandable, but they would most likely fund his purchase through other means.