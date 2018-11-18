UFC Fight Night 140: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 5

Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new contender in the very crowded UFC welterweight division.

Coming into this main event, according to the official UFC rankings, Neil Magny outranked Santiago Ponzinibbio No. 8 to No. 10, respectively. However, gambling site OddsShark had Ponzinibbio as a -185 favorite to take care of business in front of his home crowd.

The betting chalk won the day in Buenos Aires, as Ponzinibbio put on an electrifying performance and handled Magny in a fourth-round knockout victory.

Ponzi set the tone early by forcing Magny back against the cage; he essentially held him there for the duration of the fight. Magny attempted to circle out but Ponzi stayed with him and wouldn't let him escape.

Ponzi battered Magny's lead leg. People (like, I'll be very honest, me) who thought Ponzi would punch himself out were sorely mistaken. He brought it for the long haul, never allowed the smart and talented Magny to get his jab or wrestling game going. And Magny's leg took debilitating damage over that long haul.

In the end, as Magny's leg was about to (or did) give out, Ponzi landed one last heavy right hand. Magny appeared out before he hit the canvas.

"This is for my people," Ponzinibbio, in some pretty broken English, told broadcaster Jimmy Smith after the fight. "This is my title shot, you know? This is my belt. This is my belt for 2019."

That's a big goal in such a nasty division. He called out champ Tyron Woodley; he'll need to take a number there.

Nevertheless, he now has seven straight wins in the welterweight division. Next fight? How about the only man with a longer streak: Kamaru Usman. If Ponzi really wants to make a title run next year, those are the kinds of monsters he's going to have to face.