UFC Fight Night 139 Results: Yair Rodriguez Knockout Headlines Main Card

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Yair Rodriguez pulled off a last-second stunner and defeated Chan Sung Jung behind a knockout in the final moments of the fifth round of Saturday's UFC Fight Night event at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Rodriguez pulled out the main event win thanks to a reverse elbow that sent Jung straight to the canvas:

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, Jung was leading 39-37 on two cards and tied 38-38 on another entering the final round.

The victory represented a triumphant return to the Octagon for Rodriguez, who took a year-and-a-half hiatus following a TKO loss to Frankie Edgar at UFC 211.

The featherweight is 11-2 lifetime.

The Korean Zombie, meanwhile, dropped to 14-5 and has lost two of his last three fights.

Main Card

Yair Rodriguez def. Chan Sung Jung via fifth-round knockout

Donald Cerrone def. Mike Perry via first-round submission (arm bar)

Germaine de Randamie def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Beneil Dariush def. Thiago Moises via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Maycee Barber def. Hannah Cifers via second-round TKO

Mike Trizano def. Luis Pena via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Undercard

Ashley Yoder def. Amanda Cooper via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Bobby Moffett def. Chas Skelly via second-round TKO (D'arce Choke)

Davi Ramos def. John Gunther via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Devonte Smith def. Julian Erosa via first-round knockout

Eric Shelton def. Joseph Morales via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Mark De La Rosa def. Joby Sanchez via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Donald Cerrone Makes History and Calls Out Khabib

Donald Cerrone carved out a spot in UFC lore Saturday night thanks to his first-round defeat of Mike Perry via submission.

According to MMAFighting.com's Dave Doyle, Cerrone set the all-time UFC wins record with his 21st victory in the promotion. He was previously tied with Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping for the No. 1 spot.

Furthermore, Cerrone's 15th finish vaulted him ahead of Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort on the all-time list.

While the win over Perry came at welterweight, Cowboy confirmed after the bout that he plans to drop back down to 155 pounds and fight at lightweight.

His target there? Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Khabib, I'm coming for that belt," he said, per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani.

Maycee Barber Makes a Statement

Maycee Barber made some serious noise in her UFC debut.

Nicknamed The Future, the 20-year-old strawweight lived up to the hype and improved to 6-0 lifetime with a second-round TKO against Hannah Cifers.



"I feel awesome I came here do to what I need to do. I'm here to finish every fight; I'm here to win," Barber said after the resounding win, per Doyle. "If you want to see a champion then follow my career."

Look for Barber's star to rise in a big way once the calendar flips to 2019.