'Salt Bae' Is Still a Huge Hit in the Footballing World

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 17, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The 'Salt Bae' phenomenon took over the internet in early 2017.

If anyone thought that the Turkish chef Nurset Gokce's popularity has waned, the footballing world begs to differ. Football's biggest stars are still flocking to see the man and eat at his restaurants.

Related

    Spain Fans Want De Gea Dropped for Casillas 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spain Fans Want De Gea Dropped for Casillas 👀

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Confirm Super League Talks...but Won't Leave Prem

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Confirm Super League Talks...but Won't Leave Prem

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Opinion: Dembele a Victim of Football's Endless Greed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Opinion: Dembele a Victim of Football's Endless Greed

    Barney Ronay
    via the Guardian

    Messi's Genius Is Now Ordinary: How We Can Still Appreciate Him

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi's Genius Is Now Ordinary: How We Can Still Appreciate Him

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com