NXT TakeOver WarGames Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

The War Games main event started with Ricochet and Adam Cole resuming their rivalry, the North American champion and the leader of Undisputed Era beating each other around the two rings and two steel cages.

A springboard uppercut by Ricochet floored Cole as the clock ticked down, signaling the arrival of the second member of Undisputed Era. It was Kyle O'Reilly who joined the fray, grounding Ricochet and pounding away with open-palm strikes.

O'Reilly and Cole, former Ring of Honor tag team champions, paired off on Ricochet until Hanson entered to even the odds. The big man unloaded on the smaller opposition before providing the base for a jaw-dropping Shooting Star Press from Ricochet to O'Reilly.

Cole and O'Reilly created just enough separation to allow Roderick Strong to enter next and unload on both Ricochet and Hanson. Cole, O'Reilly and Strong teamed up to lay waste to Hanson and Ricochet, including a big Angle Slam from Strong to the former.

Their dominance came to an end with the arrival of Rowe, who teamed with Hanson to obliterate the competition, sending Strong into the cage walls with reckless abandon.

Bobby Fish was the last Superstar to enter for Undisputed Era but before he did, he injured the shoulder of Pete Dunne and locked him in the cage with another, unofficial lock and threw away the key.

The Undisputed Era systematically picked apart The War Raiders and Ricochet, using a steel chair to punish them as Dunne watched frantically and furiously from inside his holding cage atop the ramp.

The time for Dunne's entrance came and went as Undisputed Era punished and pummeled the babyfaces with little or no relief in sight for them. Referees found bolt cutters and unlocked the cage, springing the badass Dunne on his opponents.

Dunne retrieved a kendo stick and broke his way into the cage, running through O'Reilly and Strong before Ricochet recovered enough to wipe Undisputed Era out with a cross body block. Throwing two trash cans, two tables and the aforementioned kendo stick into the match, he set the stage for a chaotic conclusion to the match.

The babyfaces, united, teed off on the heels. Dunne manipulated the arm, wrist and hand of O'Reilly but Cole broke the hold.

The heels regained control of the match, Cole and Strong delivering a gutbuster/backstabber combination to Ricochet. Dunne halted that momentum and pummeled each individual member of the Undisputed Era, finishing with a kneebar to Fish.

O'Reilly cut Dunne's momentum off, though, wrapping a chain around his ankle. Dunne, though, applied an kimura using the chain and nearly forced a submission. A steel chair shot from Fish, though, allowed O'Reilly to trap Dunne in a chain-assisted ankle lock.

The other heels fended off the babyfaces as the heels punished Dunne.

Ricochet flew through the air and broke up the submission. War Raiders set up the two tables but one of the legs collapsed on one of them, robbing fans of a big high spot. The other, set up between the ropes, was obliterated as Fish drove Rowe through it with a spear.

The fight continued, Ricochet taking O'Reilly onto another table with a series of hard right hands. A jumping knee from Strong sent Ricochet into a triangle choke from O'Reilly. Hanson, though, came off the ropes with a big splash that put O'Reilly through that table. The referee's count was broken by a trash can shot from Strong.

Cole scaled the cage as the commentary team reminded fans that escaping results in forfeiture for that Superstar's entire team. Ricochet joined him up top before Strong appeared and attempted to shove Ricochet to the floor.

What ensued was a massive tower spot that saw Hanson bring everyone but Ricochet crashing off the cage. Ricochet, recovering, delivered a rotating splash that wiped everyone out below.

All eight Superstars rose to their feet, the teams coming face-to-face as chants of "NXT" rang out.

Hanson delivered a handspring double elbow moments before Cole caught a flying Ricochet with a superkick. Cole followed up with the Last Shot to Dunne and nearly won but Dunne answered with The Bitter End. Ricochet followed seconds later with another big splash and the babyfaces finally secured the win.

Result

Dunne, Ricochet and War Raiders defeated Undisputed Era

Grade

A+ (and seven million stars)

Analysis

WWE should go ahead and cancel Survivor Series now because NOTHING on that card will come close to approaching this.

War Games Saturday night was the wild, chaotic, emotional battle between two teams composed of enemies that Survivor Series should be. It was a classic match that brought a heated, months-long rivalry to a close in spectacular fashion. It was brutal, it was violent and it lived up to its beloved predecessors.

The different styles, the high-risk maneuvers and the incredible storytelling that played out before the NXT faithful resulted in a legitimate Match of the Year candidate that is as close to flawless as possible in today's wrestling world.

Dunne is a star and he was showcased superbly here, exploding into the ring and proving the difference between victory and defeat for the babyfaces. Ricochet's ability to throw his body around the ring created memorable spots while it was Hanson who might have been the most underrated Superstar in the match, using his size and agility to pummel the opposition.

For all the attempts to recreate the Four Horsemen over the years, The Undisputed Era and their booking in NXT is as close as we have ever gotten to the legendary faction. The idea of them departing for the main roster at some point is almost demoralizing because this writer selfishly wants them to continue bringing the awesome for years to come.